Ashanti is stylishly stepping away from her New Year’s Eve performance due to the surge in Covid cases, thanks to the Omicron variant. And we don’t blame her. If you don’t remember Ashanti contracted Covid in December of 2020 on the day of her Verzuz battle with Keyshia Cole.

In a new video on her Instagram, Ashanti sashays through the hallway of her hotel showing off her flat stomach in a black and white crop sweater, liquid leggings, Gucci belt and thigh high boots with zipper detail up the calf. She captioned the video, “How you walk into your New Year’s Eve performance and then hear the covid numbers are up… And Omicron says F ya NYE performance it’s canceled.”

Ashanti certainly has a lot to be thankful for this year. She’s re-recording her debut album (to the dismay of her former label head Irv Gotti), she shut down the Internet numerous times with her natural curves and sexy style. All for an even bigger setup next year when she receives a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame and rereleases her album.

“As an artist, when you are in the game for a certain amount of time, you pay your dues, and things are supposed to come back to you. You have a legal team that does what they’re supposed to do so that you can function and own (your work). So with my album being 20 years old in April (2022), it makes sense for me to go in and re-record so that I can collect my coins.”

We hear that sis!

Ashanti Stylishly Steps Away From NYE Performance, Thanks To Recent COVID Surge was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

