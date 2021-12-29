Arts & Entertainment
Tyler Lepley Cuts Miracle Watts’ Long Weave Into A Bob And We’re Impressed

Tyler Lepley is again proving why he's in the running to be the best boyfriend of the year by cutting his boo Miracle Watt's long weave into a blunt bob.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 01, 2021

Source: Gotham / Getty

Can Tyler Lepley get any more perfect? The handsome and hunky Harlem actor is talented on-screen and in the hair department. In an Instastories clip posted on Miracle’s Instagram page, Tyler transforms Miracle’s long tresses into a bunt cut bob with his clippers.

Ever since debuting their relationship on social media in June, Miracle and Tyler have become the sexiest celebrity couple on the net. Tyler even prompted a trending topic when the Internets debated if he was finer than Drake. The concensus was, yes.

Let’s take a look at some of their sexiest moments:

They hit the Harlem premiere together looking fine!

Their sexy holiday photo:

Baecationing:

Their sexy couples costume on Halloween:

When they hit they club together:

In an interview with Essence, he opened up about his new level of fame, saying, “It’s always good when you can be recognized for your work, and people take your work seriously.” The P-Valley star is also a fan of therapy. “I quickly learned, it was showing up as a major benefit in my real life, in my relationships. Whether it’s my mom, my friend, my girlfriend, I was able to articulate exactly what I was feeling, which made the communication much more effective,” he said of therapy. “And I was able to listen more when it was time. It wasn’t just so so much going on offense. I was able to just find that middle ground, find that balance a bit more.”

Read the full interview, here.

Photos
Close