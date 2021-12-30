Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 20,000 new cases reported

Ohio
According to NBC4i, the Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, and it includes a new high for cases reported over 24 hours.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 29, a total of 1,975,723 (+20,320) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 95,709 (+592) hospitalizations and 11,687 (+64) ICU admissions. A total of 6,972,058 have at least started the vaccination process — or 59.65% of the state’s population — an increase of 10,778 from the previous day.

Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations are at their highest levels of the pandemic, with the Ohio Hospital Association reporting 5,356 patients.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

