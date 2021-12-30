LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

In today, you should keep certain tweets to yourself, former Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Erica Dixon posed a question on social media that has everyone questioning if she’s homophobic. “I heard a straight guy saying another guy was nice looking. Am I tripping or that’s a red flag?” she tweeted.

Welp, the question didn’t sit well with her followers, who proceeded to read her for filth, and former castmate Tammy Rivera, who commented under the shared post on HollywoodUnlocked. Even Baby Blue, from Pretty Ricky, had something to say about Erica’s silly tweet.

Tammy Rivera entered the chat writing, “I don’t think nothing wrong with a GROWN man saying another guy look nice smh.” perhaps the most surprising voice of reason came from Baby Blue, who wrote, “Nah that’s super homophobic to think a guy can’t compliment another guy. A man with a lot of confidence that is secure with his sexuality not only can give a male a compliment but he can also have gay friends or family members and not feel compromised.”

Erica has yet to respond to the backlash she’s receiving. What say you readers? How do you feel about Erica’s comments?

Former LHHATL’ Star Erica Dixon Dragged After Questioning If A Straight Man Complimenting Another Man Is A ‘Red Flag’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

