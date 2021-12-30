Arts & Entertainment
Saweetie Is Having Fun Showing Off Her New Blonde Baldie

Saweetie's new blonde baldie is everything and the rapper is having a blast showing off her latest look!

iHeartRadio Q102 Jingle Ball 2021 - Show

Source: Tasos Katopodis / Getty

Saweetie’s new haircut is everything and the gorgeous rapper appears to be having so much fun showing off her new look!

Earlier today, the 28-year-old was spotted in all smiles while playing top-golf with friends where she proudly rocked her new ‘do. In the social media video, the “Best Friends” rapper was seen wearing a backward, black cap, oversized black t-shirt, and big circular earrings as she took a big golf swing, hit the ball, and gave us an adorable victory shimmy.

Check it out below.

 

The self-proclaimed “Icy Girl”, whose real name is Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, first debuted her new, blonde buzzcut on Christmas Eve when she posted a sexy bikini flick on Instagram, captioning her post with cheeky emojis, including a bald emoji, palm tree emoji, snowflake emoji, and others. In the debut photo, the rapper appeared to be on a tropical island getaway, as she modeled her epic hair transformation wearing a super sexy, teeny-tiny, multi-colored neon bikini.

Saweetie’s fans immediately fell in love with the new look, flooding her IG comments with their stamps of approval. “This is cuteeee,” wrote one fan while another said, “Icy girl but she’s hot,” and another added, “you look good baby 😍😍😍😍😍😍.”

We can’t wait to see more of Saweetie’s new baldie in 2022!

Saweetie Announces She Is The New Face Of Crocs

Our Favorite Saweetie Fashion Moments

Saweetie Is Having Fun Showing Off Her New Blonde Baldie  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

