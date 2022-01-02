Arts & Entertainment
Yung Miami Brings In The New Year With Diddy In A Curve-Hugging Gold Gown

Yung Miami reignited relationship rumors with Diddy after she shared a photo of the two of them celebrating New Year's Eve together in Miami.

Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Yung Miami might have just reignited relationship rumors after celebrating New Year’s Eve with Diddy! The City Girl took to Instagram yesterday to update her followers on how she celebrated the holiday, sharing a photo carousel of herself and her alleged boo posting together in a living room. In the first photo, the 27-year-old rapper wore a stunning, gold, curve-hugging cut-out dress that featured a super high slit that showed off her toned legs. Sitting right by her side was Diddy, who wore an all-red ensemble to bring in the new year. In the next photo, the “Rap Freaks” rapper shared a champagne toast with the 52-year-old, as the two were all smiles as they toasted to the new year.

“2022✨🥂,” the rapper captioned the photo set. Check it out below. 

Yung Miami paired her stunning look with gold, strapping sandals and wore her hair in a long, low ponytail. Here’s another look at the dress that was designed by Lena Berisha (@lenaberishaofficial).

But this gorgeous gold gown wasn’t Yung Miami’s only stunning look for the evening. She also shared a video of herself turning up by the pool rocking a sexy gold dress that showed off her killer curves. While Diddy didn’t manage to make an appearance in these videos, we can only imagine that he was close by.

It’s reported that Diddy had to cancel his annual-star-studded New Year’s Eve bash in Miami this year but still managed to turn up with a few close friends including Teyana Taylor, Kanye West, Future, and of course, Yung Miami. It sounds like they all had a great New Year’s Eve at Diddy’s house!

