Frisch’s Big Boy Adds New 2022 Menu Items

Starting January 5th Cincinnati staple Frisch’s Big Boy will be adding four new items to their menu to kick off the new year including half pounder burgers, a new shake and a new pie.
The half pounder burgers are two quarter pound patties and lots of gooey cheese topped with cheesy bacon or spicy cheesy bacon and jalapeños, spicy tartar, and pepper jack cheese.
For dessert Frisch’s added a new peanut butter cream pie shake and piebaby made with Frisch’s cream pie filling.
But don’t sleep on these new items, they will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants.
