Jordyn Woods Shuts The Internet Down In A Racy Sheer Jumpsuit

Jordyn Woods has been trending ever since Tristan Thompson admitted to fathering a child while in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian. Woods was blamed by Kardashian for breaking up their seemingly happy home, but it was – and still is – clear Thompson has an issue with infidelity.

In any case, Woods took to Instagram to show off her unbothered spirit in a very racy, sheer jumpsuit. In an Instagram post, the model and fitness enthusiast shared a picture of herself with a caption that read, “new year, best me.”

The sheer, cutout jumpsuit features crystal embellishments throughout the sleeveless ensemble. If we’re being completely honest, this isn’t my favorite look from Woods. I’ve never been a fan of those dresses and bodysuits that look like they were made out of stockings.

The starlet took it a step further when she gave us alternative views on TikTok. Despite my opinion, we can’t deny that Woods is applying all the pressure. Her confidence is unmatched and she’s been flourishing in her relationship and career ever since she cut ties with the Kardashian Klan.

What do you think? Are you loving Woods’ sheer jumpsuit? Or have I officially become too old to keep up with 20-somethings and their fashion choices? Sound off below!

