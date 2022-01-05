Chloe Bailey Sends Instagram Into A Frenzy With Latest Social Media Pics

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

At this point, it seems like Chloe Bailey trends on social media at least every other week simply for being fine and we’re not mad at it at all! Today, the R&B crooner gave us fresh pictures to swoon over when she dropped her latest looks on her feed, serving face and body in a picture-perfect IG carousel.

The 23-year-old won the day when she wore an all-black, two-piece leather ensemble equipped with a circular designed bikini top and black leather briefs. She paired the look with black leather gloves that stretched from her hands to her elbows and black leather platform boots that stretched above her knees.

In the series of shots, Chloe showed off her toned body, posing in different angles so we could see the sexy outfit as well as her dramatic yet glamorous makeup. Her blonde locs were on full display in these photos, as she wore them down with loose curls on the ends. “express yourselfff,” she captioned the photo set. Check out the post below.

The Have Mercy singer’s 4.4 million followers were loving this look, including rapper Latto who commented, “Wowwwowowowww ” and actress Zendaya who simply commented, “ .” At this time, we’re unsure if these photos are for a specific project that the songstress is currently working on, but nonetheless, we’re content with admiring how beautiful she looks as she served full face, body, and confidence in the sexy shots!

But this isn’t the only reason the grown-ish star trended today. She also made headlines after she was seen holding hands with rapper Gunna at last night’s Lakers game at the Crypto.com arena, sparking rumors again that the two are dating.

Chloe and Gunna previously shut down dating rumors and confirmed that they were just friends, but these new videos have fans wondering if there’s something more to their platonic friendship. And with Chloe being featured on Gunna’s upcoming project, DS4, fans are looking forward to getting a greater insight into their blossoming friendship through their collaboration.

