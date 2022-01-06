The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary's Tea: Tristan Thompson Says If Khloe Takes Him Back, He'll Give Her Another Baby [WATCH]

Although the RSMS crew can’t agree on when to officially stop saying “Happy New Year,” one thing they can agree on is that “Gary’s Tea” is steaming today with hot gossip on some of your favorite celebrities.

Jill Scott caught the attention of many recently with news that she may have a sex tape circulating on social media. Before you start searching to see whether or not Jilly from Philly actually got down and dirty on camera, join us in congratulating Jeezy and Jeannie Mai on the birth of their first child together!  Speaking of newborns, it’s also being reported that Tristan Thompson promised Khloe Kardashian another bundle of joy if she does the one thing we’re all hoping she doesn’t do — well, again anyway.

Get the full scoop in “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

Gary’s Tea: Tristan Thompson Says If Khloe Takes Him Back, He’ll Give Her Another Baby [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

