Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Zendaya Stuns In A Vintage Valentino Dress At The ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Premier

She's snatching edges just a few days into the new year.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
"Euphoria" Season 2 Photo Call

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Zendaya ended 2021 slaying our lives with her red carpet fashion flare while she promoted her film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now, just a couple of days into 2022, she’s ripping the red carpet to shreds in a black and white vintage Valentino Spring/Summer 1992 dress at the Los Angeles premier of Euphoria.

"Euphoria" Season 2 Photo Call

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

The actress, who recently dyed her hair a rusted red hue for the new year, dazzled in a black and white gown with a scalloped bust line. Per usual, Zendaya looked modelesque on the red carpet, alternating between sultry smizes and joyful laughs.

"Euphoria" Season 2 Photo Call

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

This has been a very busy season for the Malcom & Marie actress. Off the heels of her Spider-Man promo tour last month, the famed actress is now promoting season 2 of Euphoria, which premieres on HBO Max Sunday, January 9th.

Zendaya was styled by none other than Luxury Law, the Image Architect. The two have been dominating the red carpet scene ever since they began working together. Hold on to your edges because the year has just begun. I’m positive this dynamic duo has more flawless looks up their sleeves. What do you think? Are you loving Zendaya in this vintage Valentino number?

DON’T MISS…

Zendaya Coleman Is The Youngest Celebrity To Receive The CFDA’s Fashion Icon Award

Zendaya Coleman Makes Spiderwebs Look Alluring In This Custom Valentino Dress

Zendaya Coleman Is Named Valentino’s Latest Brand Ambassador

Zendaya Stuns In A Vintage Valentino Dress At The ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Premier  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 4 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 9 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 11 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close