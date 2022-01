LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

In response to Covid rise, Cincinnati Public Schools will be moving to remote learning.

Here’s the school that have started remote learning.

Carson School

Gilbert A. Dater High School

Hays-Porter School

Rees E. Price Academy

Rothenberg Academy

Walnut Hills High School

Each of those schools will return to in-person learning on Jan. 12, according to the CPS website

Learn more about the school effected by remote learning HERE!

Also On 100.3: