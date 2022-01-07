News
HomeNews

Black Ohio Man Fatally Shot By Cop After Allegedly Shooting Into The Air To Celebrate The New Year

The New Year's tradition of shooting in the air might be hazardous, but it's clearly nowhere near as dangerous as a cop's fear.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Police line tape

Source: D-Keine / Getty

Most people are aware of the New Year’s Eve tradition of shooting guns in the air at and around midnight to celebrate the coming of the new year. A lot of people hate it and think it’s dangerous, but no reasonable person believes someone should lose their life over the practice.

Just after midnight on January 1, in Canton, Ohio, 46-year-old James R. Williams was shot and killed by a police officer, who, according to James’ family, shot him without warning as he was shooting an AR-15 rifle that belongs to his wife in the air, according to the New York Times, which noted that police body camera footage confirms that the cop didn’t say a word until after he started firing through the obscuring fence that separated him from his shooting victim. After the officer started firing, he reportedly shouted, “Shots fired, shots fired! Police! Get down now! Police! Get down now!”

“Out of the blue, he said he got shot, he got hit,” Williams’ widow, Marquetta Williams, told The Canton Repository. “I don’t know where it came from. Nobody said anything. They didn’t say, ‘Police.’ They didn’t say, ‘Freeze.’ They didn’t say, ‘Drop your weapon.’ They just shot him.” She also said other people in the neighborhood had also been firing into the air, which, of course, makes sense because people do this every single year to bring in New Year’s Day.

According to the Repository, Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo has asked the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to investigate the shooting, but it appears Angelo is already trying to set things up so the killing appears to be justified.

Angelo released a statement Saturday saying that Williams—a father of six girls, three of whom were at the home at the time of the shooting, along with his wife, his mother’s cousin and her nephew-in-law—was armed when police answered a call related to gunfire at 12:06 a.m. To illustrate how insidious cops are when reporting police-involved shootings, the release said “the officer, who was outside of his vehicle, confronted a subject that began shooting a firearm,” and that “officer, in fear for his safety, fired his duty weapon at the subject and struck him.”

The language Angelo chose for this statement appears to be an intentional effort to make it sound like Williams opened fire on police officers, and not into the sky.

So yeah, the New Year’s tradition of shooting in the air might be hazardous, but it’s clearly nowhere near as dangerous as a cop’s fear.

SEE ALSO:

Ohio State Football Team Staffer Used A Photo Of Trayvon Martin To Enforce Team’s ‘No Hoodie’ Rule

Banging In Little Rock: Video Shows Police Chief’s Wild New Year’s Eve Shootout In Arkansas

Police killings 2020

123 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

121 photos Launch gallery

123 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 123 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

123 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 6:45 p.m. ET, Jan. 5, 2022 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police Thelonious “RaRa” McKnight died on Dec. 29, 2021, after an officer with the Paterson Police Department in New Jersey shot the 25-year-old under questionable circumstances. “A cop car drove by and then came back and stopped,” McKnight's friend and eyewitness Duke Snider told the Bergen Record the day after the shooting. “One of the cops came up and went straight for Thelonius. Then two other cops joined him. They marched Thelonius toward the backyard and made him take his hands out of his pockets.” The Bergen Record reported: "Snider said that he followed and that McKnight was facing police with his hands up when they shot him." McKnight's name joins a long list of too many other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

Black Ohio Man Fatally Shot By Cop After Allegedly Shooting Into The Air To Celebrate The New Year  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 4 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 9 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 11 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close