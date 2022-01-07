News
HomeNews

Black Unemployment Jumps To More Than Double The Shrinking White Jobless Rate In December

In contrast, the unemployment rate for white people fell for the fifth straight month.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Not only did the Black unemployment rate in December jump to more than twice that of white people, but Black workers — who already have long had the highest rate of all demographics — saw their levels of joblessness grow while everybody else’s dropped.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday morning released the December 2021 numbers and showed that one month after the Black unemployment rate fell by more than one full percentage point in an unprecedented drop, it went right back up 0.6% to land at 7.1% for last month.

MORE: The Real Reasons Why The Black Unemployment Rate Is Always The Highest

In contrast, the unemployment rate for white people fell for the fifth straight month to 3.2%. That is lower than the 3.9% national unemployment rate, which also fell for consecutive months.

For a much fuller and more telling perspective, the unemployment rates for Hispanics (4.9%), Asians (3.8%), people with at least a Bachelor’s degree (2.1%), people who have attended some college (3.6%), those with only high school diplomas (4.6%) and people who never graduated from high school (5.2%) were all significantly lower than the rate at which Black people are out of work.

On a more granular level, Black women, in particular, saw their rate of unemployment grow more than 1 percentage point from 4.9% to 6.2% in December.

The uneven gains and losses along racial lines in the December unemployment rate lend further credence to criticisms of an uneven economic recovery that is leaving Black people out of the picture.

One economist chalked up the phenomenon to straight-up racial bias — or racism.

“Discrimination is happening on multiple fronts,” Kate Bahn, chief economist at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, told NBC News in October when the Black unemployment rate stood at 7.8% for the second straight month. “It’s happening on the downturn if you get laid off and then also, the degree to which hiring picks back up, there could also be discrimination in hiring. So that would also disproportionately harm Black workers.”

In all, the country only added 199,000 jobs last month in what the New York Times called “a weak showing.”

The underlying assumption for December is that the rise of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus likely kept workers from actually being available to work — a trend that economists expect to continue and worsen this month and possibly beyond.

“I think Omicron will slow hiring in January,” Nela Richardson, chief economist at the payroll processing firm ADP, told the Times. “It might hit in early February as well.”

SEE ALSO:

Ahmad Arbery’s Parents Will Be Present When Son’s Murderers Are Sentenced

Warrant: Child Playing With Lighter Caused Deadly Philadelphia Rowhouse Fire That Killed 12, Including 8 Kids

38th Annual Atlanta UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball

Notable Black Mayors Who Have Been Sworn Into Office In 2022

10 photos Launch gallery

Notable Black Mayors Who Have Been Sworn Into Office In 2022

Continue reading Notable Black Mayors Who Have Been Sworn Into Office In 2022

Notable Black Mayors Who Have Been Sworn Into Office In 2022

[caption id="attachment_4270944" align="aligncenter" width="975"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] Representation is the most efficient path to change. If we are not in the room, how can we be a part of the conversation? Being represented in politics on national level is very important, but if we want to see the changes that we deserve in our communities, it start at the local level. In 2022, black men and women all over the country were elected to represent their cities. Check out some of the black mayors who have been sworn into an office in 2022. Atlanta’s new mayor Andre Dickens was sworn in Monday, Jan 3, 2022, at his alma mater Georgia Tech. Dickens became the city’s 61st mayor. Former mayors Keisha Lance Bottoms and Shirley C. Franklin spoke and congratulated Dickens, as well as the new Atlanta City Council members. Mayor Dickens faces many challenges ahead but says he is ready to take them head-on. "Each mayor had their burden and mine is to bring us together to form a safe the thriving city," Dickson said during his inauguration speech. Dickens, who beat Felicia Moore in a runoff election in November, looks to make public safety his top priority. He already has plans to beef up the lighting around Atlanta to make the city safer. 47-year-old Dickens has already pledged to add 250 police to the Atlanta Police Department in his first year in office. His plan called "SAFE Streets Atlanta," will target violent gang leaders and create a task force that will tackle gun trafficking. The addition of more officers will also come with training every APD employee in racial sensitivity and de-escalation technique. https://twitter.com/andreforatlanta/status/1478183156415148034 Dickens also plans to increase affordable housing, improve Atlanta’s failing infrastructure and give residents the tools to help them qualify for high-paying jobs. During the inauguration, he denounced the Buckhead City movement saying, ”We don't need separate cities. We must be one city with one bright future.” Dickens is an Atlanta native who earned an engineering degree at Georgia Tech. He then earned his master’s degree in public administration at Georgia State University. Before his time in politics, Dickens worked for TechBridge, a nonprofit that tries to use technology to aid other charitable groups. Now Dickens looks to write a new chapter for the city of Atlanta. Young, energetic, and ready for change, his vision is demanding but clear. Now Atlanta just needs action and hopefully, Dickens will bring it. Check below for our list of notable Black Mayors who have been sworn in 2022.

Black Unemployment Jumps To More Than Double The Shrinking White Jobless Rate In December  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 4 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 9 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 11 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close