Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Teyana Taylor Shows Off Her Adorable Daughters Junie And Rue Rose During Family ‘Date Night’

Teyana Taylor took to Instagram to show off her adorable daughters, Junie and Rue Rose, and it's clear that they get it from their mama!

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Monot : Guests - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021

Source: Victor Boyko / Getty

Teyana Taylor’s family is gorgeous! And over the weekend, the fit mama took to Instagram to show off the adorable baby girls that she shares with her husband Iman Shumpert during their family “date night.”

Taking to the social platform, the singer uploaded an adorable photo set of her two daughters, five-year-old Iman Tayla a.k.a “Junie” and one-year-old Rue Rose, and the baby girls instantly went viral with many fans swooning over how precious the Shumpert babies are.  “da kiddos @babyjunie4 @babyruerose date night yesterday🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 lil Iman face & lil teyana face 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂,” the proud mama captions the photos.

Check it out below. 

Teyana’s 14 million Instagram followers were loving the sweet surprise of seeing the babies hit their Instagram feeds, immediately flooding the singer’s Instagram comments and giving the post over 1 million likes during the first few hours of being live. “sooo perfect,” wrote one fan. Another said “They are ⭐⭐” while fellow entertainer Gabrielle Union wrote, “I ❤ them!!!!”

But this isn’t the first time Junie and Rue have stolen the show with their adorable faces. Both girls have their own social media pages that are run by their parents where Teyana often shows off her little mini-mes, giving the world a glimpse into life with the Shumpert family.

Most recently, Baby Junie served when she modeled pieces from the Skims cozy collection alongside her parents and baby sister Rue.

And baby Rue has been busy making everyone smile with her adorable photos as she learns about the world around her.

They get it from their mama!

Don’t miss… 

 

Teyana Taylor Is Maxim Magazine’s First Black ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’

Teyana Taylor Underwent Surgery To Remove Breast Lumps

 

Teyana Taylor Shows Off Her Adorable Daughters Junie And Rue Rose During Family ‘Date Night’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 4 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 9 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 11 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close