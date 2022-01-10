Chris Brown Reportedly Welcomes Third Child

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Chris Brown allegedly welcomed his third child into the world on January 7. The baby’s mother, model Diamond Brown took to Instagram sharing the baby girl’s name, Lovely Symphani Brown. The posted photo covered the baby’s face but showed her weighing in at 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

“The princess is here! Lovely Symphani Brown,” she wrote in her caption. “My sweet babygirl, it’s been a whole day you’ve been in the world and have already shown me the true meaning of life. I promise to love and protect you always. Forever yours, mommy..”

Fans are speculating Chris is the father because the name resembles his non-profit organization, Symphonic Love. Sources say Chris and Diamond have been an on and off thing since 2019 when spotted at his 30th birthday party together.

Chris has a seven-year-old daughter, Royalty with ex-girlfriend Nia Guzman and a two-year-old son, Aeko Cator with Ammika Harris.

Chris has not spoken out on these allegations of having a new child.

