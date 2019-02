According to TMZ –

Katt Williams and the 17-year-old kid he phot are both wanted by the police now –

They have both been charged with disorderly conduct –

And arrest warrants issued after the charges were filed.

Source TMZ

Katt Williams Has To Turn Himself In Or The Police Will Go Find Him was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: Loverman Jerry Wade Posted March 29, 2016

Also On 100.3: