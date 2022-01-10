The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Here Are A Few Ways To Fix Your Credit For Free In 2022 [WATCH]

One of the biggest New Year resolutions for many is to finally resolve the issue of having bad credit, and our girl Jini Thornton came by the show for a special “Money Matters” report on ways to fix your credit for free in 2022.

What started as a conversation regarding Special K not getting approved for an apartment due to bad credit turned into a helpful guide that could really be useful to anybody listening. Some of the gems are very easy to do as well, including a clever way of breaking down your monthly payments to pay twice instead of once while still making the deadline.

Take notes — we all need them! — in this special “Money Matters” with Jin Thornton on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

