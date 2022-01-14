Winning Weekend: Win Tickets to The Valentines Love Affair ft. Monica and More!

to the Sponsor. The prize may be claimed only by the actual winner. Friends and family members are not eligible to claim the prize on behalf of the winner. Released Parties (defined below) shall not be liable for any claims made by ineligible entrants.

PRIZE: There are TEN (10) prizes. The prize: one (1) pair of tickets to Valentines Love Affair at Nationwide Arena in Columbus Ohio Saturday February 12th 2022. The approximate retail value of the prize is $160.00 Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied. No substitution of prize is offered, and the prize may not be transferred to a third party. Non-cash prizes may not be redeemed for cash value, except as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. The Sponsor reserves the right to substitute an item of equal or greater value if an advertised prize element is unavailable. All federal, state, and local taxes on the prize, and any other costs, fees, and expenses associated with prize acceptance and use not specifically provided for herein are the sole responsibility of the winner. Properly claimed prize will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for in these Official Rules.

To the extent that prize elements are provided by third-party providers, winner agrees to look solely to applicable prize providers with respect to any claims, losses, or disputes in connection therewith. If any winner is found to be in violation of these Official Rules or is otherwise determined by the Sponsor, in its sole discretion to be ineligible, he/she may be required to forfeit the prize or to reimburse the Sponsor for the stated value of the prize if such a violation is found after the prize has been used by the winner. Dates and times of concerts, events, trips, and activities are subject to change, and those changes are beyond the control of the Sponsor. Changes of venue and cancellation of engagements by performing artists and/or their management may be permanent in nature. The Sponsor is not responsible for replacing tickets if a show is canceled because of weather, promoter, performer, or any other reason. The Sponsor is not obligated to make any effort to find an alternative prize under these circumstances. Transportation to and from any event venue, parking, meals, beverages, souvenirs, and incidentals will be the responsibility of the winner and his or her guest. Movie passes and/or special screening and premiere movie passes are valid for space available only. Seating is provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Gift cards are subject to terms and conditions as specified by issuer.

GENERAL CONDITIONS: Entrant agrees that it is entrant’s responsibility to participate in the Promotion and to use the prize (if applicable) in a manner that is safe for entrant and third parties. By participating, each entrant agrees: (a) to abide by these Official Rules and decisions of Sponsor and judges, which will be final and binding in all respects relating to this Promotion; (b) to release, discharge, and hold harmless the Promotion Parties, any applicable social media platform (Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook), and the advertising agencies, promotion agencies, and any other third-parties involved in the development or administration of this Promotion and all of their respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, and all of the respective officers, directors, shareholders, employees, agents and representatives of the forgoing (collectively, “Released Parties”) from all injuries, liability, losses and damages of any kind to persons, including death, or property resulting, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from entrant’s participation in the Promotion or any Promotion-related activity or the acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of the awarded prize or prize element; and (c) to the use of his/her name, voice, submitted entry, performance, photograph/video, prize information, image, and/or likeness for programming, advertising, publicity, trade, and promotional purposes in all media, now or hereafter known, worldwide and on the Internet, and in perpetuity by Sponsor and its designees (unless prohibited by law), without compensation or additional consents from