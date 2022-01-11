Oprah Attached To Sidney Poitier Documentary Produced By Apple

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The entertainment world is still in mourning following the loss of veteran Hollywood icon Sidney Poitier, and it looks like he’ll be honored by longtime friend Oprah Winfrey in a documentary on his life currently in production over at Apple.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

According to Variety, a source confirmed that Winfrey is attached as executive producer in partnership with Apple Original Films. Also said to be part of the project is Poitier’s family, who will help paint the picture of his accomplished career as a performer, producer and director before his death last week (Jan 7) at the age of 94.

More on the crew behind the doc below, via Variety:

“The documentary comes from Harpo Productions and Network Entertainment. Reggie Hudlin will serve as director. Hudlin’s previous directorial credits include 90’s films like ‘House Party’ and ‘Boomerang,’ as well as episodes of TV series like ‘The Last O.G.’ and ‘Black Monday.’ He is also a prolific producer across film and television, serving as a regular executive producer for the NAACP Image Awards since 2013. Hudlin directed the 2019 documentary ‘The Black Godfather,’ which examines the life of music producer Clarence Avant.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Oprah makes for a fitting partner to executive produce alongside Apple. In addition to having memorable appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show during its 25-year run, Poitier was looked at and treated as a mentor to the globally-recognized media queen. It would only make sense that she help put together a tribute that honors the late actor for breaking barriers during a time when Hollywood wasn’t so eager to be diverse.

Take a look at this touching moment between the two Black icons below to see just why we have faith that Oprah will pay proper respect to Sidney Poitier with this upcoming doc:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Oprah Attached To Sidney Poitier Documentary Produced By Apple was originally published on blackamericaweb.com