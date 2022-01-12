Tried It: Morphe’s Sweetest Tea Collection Is Perfect For A Valentine’s Day Slay

At first glance, the romantic colors of the 35T palette caught my eye. Warm neutrals are easy to wear and effortlessly compliment a wide range of skin tones. The shadows are buttery, extremely pigmented and a dream to work with.

The product that immediately got thrown in my purse was “Sweetest Tea” lip gloss. I love that this color is a one and done nude on my skintone. No brown liner needed! As a chocolate drop, that is a rare find.