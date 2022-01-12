Lifestyle
Tried It: Morphe’s Sweetest Tea Collection Is Perfect For A Valentine’s Day Slay

Get Valentine's Day ready with Morphe's Sweetest Tea Collection

Anika Kai

Source: Anika Kai / Anika Kai

Morphe has done it again with the Sweetest Tea collection just in time for Valentine’s Day! The collection consists of two lipstick trios and a thirty five pan palette, which will be put to good use in my kit and in my personal collection.

At first glance, the romantic colors of the 35T palette caught my eye. Warm neutrals are easy to wear and effortlessly compliment a wide range of skin tones. The shadows are buttery, extremely pigmented and a dream to work with.

Anika Kai

Source: Anika Kai / Anika Kai

The product that immediately got thrown in my purse was “Sweetest Tea” lip gloss. I love that this color is a one and done nude on my skintone. No brown liner needed! As a chocolate drop, that is a rare find.

Anika Kai

Source: Anika Kai / Anika Kai

Sweet Tea lip pencil is a staple in my kit as a contour lip liner for light to medium complexions. The other shades in the collection might require some finesse to work on darker skin tones, (try outlining the lip with “Trendsetter” pencil by Morphe) but overall, they are easy neutrals to incorporate in to your collection.

Anika Kai

Source: Anika Kai / Anika Kai

For a more detailed review and more swatches from the collection head over to my YouTube channel!

Purchase the collection here.



Get Ready For The Holidays With This Morphe X Disney Makeup Tutorial & Review By MUA Anika Kai



