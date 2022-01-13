Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa Call It Quits + Other Shocking Celebrity Breakups We Didn’t See Coming

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa have called it quits. Can’t say we saw that coming. According to joint statement released on both Lisa and Jason’s social media, “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” it read. “And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”
2022 is clearly off to a rocky start. Between the Omicron variant causing an uptick in COVID cases and a handful of celebrity couples who’ve separated, our Bingo card is in disarray. Lisa and Jason aren’t the only celebrity couple to break up, keep scrolling for some more public breakups that caught us by surprise.
Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet
After five years of marriage, the boho chic couple are going their separate ways, but not really, with two children they’ll be co-parenting but their union is reportedly over. The two were lat photographed together on the carpet at the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on Feb. 7, 2020.
“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” they continued. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…” they said in their announcement.
Meagan Good & Devon Franklin
While we didn’t see it coming, apparently Harlem actress Meagan Good and Devon Franklin’s decade-long marriage has been on the rocks for some time.
“After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” both Meagan and Devon wrote on social media. “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love,” they continued.
Tiffany Haddish & Common
2022 is off to a rocky start, and 2021 ended on a rocky one for some other couples. Tiffany Haddish and Common ended their relationship in December after almost two years of dating. According to Common, “I don’t think the love really dispersed,” he said during an interview with Jason Lee from Hollywood Unlocked. “I think it was just like we weren’t feeding the relationship.”
While Common praised his ex, Tiffany didn’t appreciate Common speaking on their failed union. She told ET Online, “I was disappointed. I was very disappointed.” “I was like, ‘Oh, okay. ’Cause that’s not what you told me, but okay.”
Megan Thee Stallion & Pardi
Megan Thee Stallion and Pardi haven’t confirmed their breakup but fans speculate their sexy couple has gone their separate ways after they noticed all pictures of Pardi have been removed from her social media page. Megan further fueled rumors when she didn’t wish Pardi a Happy Birthday. The two were last spotted celebrating Megan Thee Stallion’s graduation, but haven’t been seen together since.
Kim & Kanye
After years of marriage, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce after nearly seven years of marriage and four kid later, citing, “irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between [West] and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down. No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time.…[West] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted.”.
Despite Kanye’s attempts to win her back (“I need you to run right back to me,” he said at his Free Larry Hoover benefit concert), Kim filed documents to be legally single. All while popping up around Staten Island with Pete Davidson. Kanye met her energy by rebounding with actress Julia Fox, who gave a detailed description of their first date on Interview.com.
No telling how this situation will end.
