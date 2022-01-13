LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

When it comes to Kanye West, you never know what he’ll pop up in the news for — a new relationship, a new collaboration or even a new name change are just some of the reasons we’ve seen him in the headlines lately.

Unfortunately it appears Ye is now attracting some negative attention in the news after reports claim he’s facing criminal battery charges for an alleged altercation with a fan earlier this morning in Los Angeles.

TMZ places the incident as happening around 3AM near the Soho Warehouse in Downtown LA. Ye is accused of punching the fan after being approached for an autograph, which the unnamed male victim told FOX 11 happened after he spotted the multiplatinum rap sensation sitting in a car. It’s still unclear what was said that led to the situation becoming physical, but the fan did reveal that West called him what FOX 11 referred to as “words not suitable for television” before punching him to the ground. Kanye then left afterwards and a police report soon followed.

The news outlet made a note to point out that charges like this are classified as a misdemeanor, meaning Ye more than likely wouldn’t have been arrested if he decided to stay.

TMZ was also able to capture footage of the rapper with two affiliates sometime around the time of the alleged assault, and Kanye can be seen vehemently berating them by screaming, “Did y’all say that or not? Did y’all say that or not? Cuz that’s what happened right f****** now.”

Watch the clip below via TMZ, and we’ll be sure to keep you updated as more information regarding the situation comes to light:

Kanye West Facing Criminal Battery Charge After Allegedly Assaulting Fan In LA was originally published on blackamericaweb.com