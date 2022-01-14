Ohio
Huge Computer Chip Factory Coming To New Albany!

A brand new massive computer chip factory is coming to New Albany, Ohio. The factory will take up nearly 3200 acres of land and looks to be “the largest economic development project in state history.”

Although it is unconfirmed, it has been speculated that Intel is the company behind the plan. The project will span over a 10 year time period, and reportedly will be backed with federal money according to Jersey Township trustee Ben Pieper.

The 3,190 acres of real estate sit in Jersey Township, which is east of New Albany on the Franklin-Licking county line. From Downtown Columbus it will be about a 30 minute drive to the factory.

This project will bring a ton of money and opportunity to the area. We will follow up with more details as they come.

For the full NBC4 story go to www.NBC4i.com

Source: NBC4i

Huge Computer Chip Factory Coming To New Albany!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

