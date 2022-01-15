Tami Roman Debuts New Hair For The New Year: ‘New Year, New Doo’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Tami Roman took to Instagram today to show off her fresh new cut and fresh new color for the new year and she looks absolutely stunning. The former Basketball Wives LA star shared a gorgeous selfie with her 3.2 million Instagram followers, showing off her new, short, curly golden blonde hair. Tami’s new style is courtesy of Los Angeles-based hairstylist, Greg Gilmore, whom the reality star tagged in her Instagram post.

But Tami’s hair wasn’t the only thing we were loving about her new look. The 51-year-old also looked stunning in her selfie as she wore oversized, clear, cat-eye frames and soft glam on her face. “@greg_gilmore did it #NewYearNewDoo, “ the television personality captioned the post before telling fans where they can cop her clear frames, which Tami noted is available on her website, officialbonnetchronicles.net.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYwK68jLOEK/

“Natural Beauty ,” fellow reality star and friend Marlo Hampton commented on Tami’s post while actress Cynthia Erivo wrote, “YEESSSS!!! I love!!! .”

Tami’s new look for the new year is certainly a fresh start for the beauty after she opened up about her experience with body dysmorphic disorder late last year. On an episode of the daytime talk show, “The Real,” Tami shared that she had been dealing with the disorder since she was only 13-years-old and explained how it’s led to a variety of health problems over the course of her life. “A lot of people don’t know it’s either hereditary or genetic or comes from a negative experience, where your self-image has been annihilated,” she shared. “And for me when I was 13 years old, I wanted to be a model. You know we’re from New York, I was tall, I was 5’9, I was thin. And I went to this agency and walked in, and that lady ripped me to shreds. I thought I was perfect. 5’9, less than 120 pounds. Assuredly they’re going to sign me. And she literally stood me in front of a mirror and said you’ve got back folds, you’ve got fat over your knees, you need to do something with your chin, your breasts are sagging. And I went home that night and from that moment, every time I looked at myself in the mirror, I could find something wrong with myself.”

She then explained that after the unfortunate modeling meeting she became obsessed with getting skinny, using quick schemes to achieve weight loss, even though she was already thin. “I started abusing laxatives, I started not eating, I started throwing up, I started doing everything that I could think of to do to be as skinny as I could possibly be, being obsessive about my weight loss,” she continued. “People don’t realize, that’s why I got my mouth wired in 1993. To be skinny when I was already skinny.”

Tami Roman Reveals She’s Had Body Dysmorphic Disorder Since She Was 13

Tami Roman Debuts New Hair For The New Year: ‘New Year, New Doo’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

