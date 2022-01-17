Arts & Entertainment
ICON RECIPIENTS JENNIFER HUDSON, TIMBALAND,  JIMMY JAM AND TERRY LEWIS, GAMBLE AND HUFF & TASHA COBBS LEONARD TO BE RECOGNIZED AT THE
2022 URBAN ONE HONORS PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE.
H.E.R., MARLON WAYANS, TYRESE, KELLY PRICE, TANK, JERMAINE DUPRI, VASHAWN MITCHELL AND MORE
APPEAR ALONGSIDE HOST NE-YO & BACKSTAGE HOST EVA MARCILLE
PREMIERES TONIGHT JANUARY 17, 2022,
MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. DAY, ON TV ONE & CLEO TV

This year’s URBAN ONE HONORS to shine a spotlight on a superstar group of honorees including Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Lifetime Achievement; Timbaland, Music Innovation; Gamble and Huff, Living Legends; Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Inspiration Impact; and Oscar, GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winning Jennifer Hudson, Entertainment Icon. Hosted by GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Ne-Yo, the two-hour telecast today, Monday, January 17, 2022, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, at 8:00 PM ET/7:00 PM CT on TV One and CELO TV, a division of Urban One.

RELATED: Ne-Yo Dishes On His Urban One Honors Hosting Fashion: ‘Imma Be Real Fly’

H.E.R. will take the stage for an exclusive opening performance. Additional performers include Inspiration honoree Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Kelly Price, Tyrese, Tank, Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant with a special set by D-Nice. Jermaine Dupri, Marlon Wayans and Vashawn Mitchell are tapped to present. Wireless provider T-Mobile, America’s 5G leader with the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network, serves as Presenting Sponsor of the celebration.

 

Urban One Honors “The Soundtrack of Black America” Live Tonight On TV One & Cleo TV!  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

