Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Browns Player Malik McDowell Arrested, Accused of Attacking Police

The defensive tackle is being held on a $27,000 bond, according to the online record.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Source: Diamond Images / Getty

The Cleveland Browns 2021-2022 season is officially over, but the team’s defensive tackle managed to make headlines this week after he allegedly attacked law enforcement in Florida.

|| RELATED: Browns RBs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton Tested Positive for COVID-19 ||

|| RELATED: Welp: Odell Beckham Jr. Released By The Cleveland Browns ||

ESPN is reporting that Malik McDowell was arrested Monday (Jan 17) on charges of battery on a police officer, resisting arrest with violence and public exposure, according to an online record from the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The incident report describes a bizarre scenario: Officers in Deerfield Beach, Florida, responded to a call of a nude man walking near a children’s learning center. When police confronted the man, later identified as McDowell, he allegedly charged at them “full speed with closed fist,” leaving a deputy injured. McDowell fled, but eventually was shocked with a Taser and arrested.

“We are aware of the very concerning incident and arrest involving Malik McDowell and are in the process of gathering more information,” a Browns spokesperson said in a statement. “We understand the severity of this matter and our thoughts are for the well-being of all involved. We will have no further comment at this time.”

This isn’t McDowell’s first run-in with the law. In 2019, he was charged with driving while impaired, obstructing justice and assaulting a police officer. In a video of the encounter, McDowell can be seen struggling with officers even after being tased.

Two months after the Michigan incident, he was found in possession of a stolen truck, resulting in another charge of receiving and concealing stolen property. He pleaded guilty and received 11 months in jail and three years’ probation.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Browns Player Malik McDowell Arrested, Accused of Attacking Police  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 5 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 10 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 11 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close