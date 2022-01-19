News
DeSantis-Endorsed Bill Banning Teachings That Cause White People ‘Discomfort, Guilt’ Moves Forward

So basically, it's a white fragility bill.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Jan. 6, 2022. | Source: Sun Sentinel / Getty

Since the very start of the Republican war on Critical Race Theory, I’ve been saying this whole non-troversy is about one thing and one thing only—white people’s comfort. Well, on Tuesday, the Senate Education Committee in Florida advanced a bill pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that, at the very least, tells it like it is. 

“An individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, does not bear responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex,” the bill reads, according to the Associated Press. “An individual should not be made to feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race.”

So basically, it’s a white fragility bill. Ron DeSantis has proposed a bill to protect white people from feeling discomfort, guilt, and anguish, and the rest of us are just supposed to pretend there aren’t white people who are offended by the very mention of racism.

What doesn’t make white people uncomfortable?

White conservatives haven’t even remotely demonstrated that they even understand what CRT is, all they know is the very idea of students being educated on systemic racism makes them uncomfortable and now every red state legislature in America is scrambling to pass laws to eliminate truthful Black history. (What Black parents and students want or are uncomfortable with doesn’t matter though.)

Colin Kaepernick started the trend of athletes kneeling silently during the national anthem to protest systemic racism and that made white people uncomfortable so the NFL implemented a short-lived policy requiring all athletes to be present and stand during the anthem. (The NFL also banned players from celebrating touchdowns in the end zone largely because white people were uncomfortable with the rhythm and flair of Black players.)

Civil rights leaders who are considered to be radical make white people uncomfortable, so the vast majority of them aren’t taught at all in school curricula and the ones that are get reduced to a single bus ride like Rosa Parks or their teachings are watered down for white comfort like Martin Luther King Jr. (Nikole Hannah-Jones demonstrated that exquisitely on MLK Day.)

Hell, for the vast majority of America’s existence as an independent nation, white people have been so uncomfortable with being in proximity to free Black people that slavery continued for more than a century after the Declaration of Independence was signed and government-sanctioned segregation continued for nearly a century after slavery ended. (Not that America is inherently racist or anything.)

Last month, DeSantis proposed the Stop W.O.KE. Act, a bill that uses Black vernacular to essentially eliminate thorough teachings of Black history. In campaigning for the bill, DeSantis, once again, invoked a white butthurt-free version of MLK, and he, once again, characterized CRT as a study that teaches white people are inherently racist, which it doesn’t.

But here’s the thing—maybe white people are inherently racist. 

As demonstrated above, when a majority of white people come together to express their collective discomfort with a thing, bills are proposed and signed into law that are meant to placate their feelings, meaning everyone is ultimately forced to bend to the will of the whites.

White conservatives purport themselves as the party of “facts over feelings,” yet when ex-President Donald Trump claimed, without evidence, that the 2020 election was stolen from him, dozens of state and federal courts were forced to waste time entertaining lawsuits with zero merit, and even when Trump’s people lost virtually all of their cases, white legislators were refusing to certify the votes—and if they had their way it would have been legally cast votes from predominately Black precincts that would have been disposed of.

Now, based on a demonstrable lie, Republican states across America are trying to block voting rights legislation and passing legislation that makes it harder to vote and disproportionately affects non-white voters—and pretending to do it in order to secure elections they haven’t proven need securing.

White feelings rule over everything, and their collective discomfort always ends in the disenfranchisement of other races. That’s inherent racism.

“This bill’s not for Blacks, this bill was not for any other race,” state Sen. Shevrin Jones (D) said in response to DeSantis’ bill against white discomfort. “This was directed to make whites not feel bad about what happened years ago. At no point did anyone say white people should be held responsible for what happened, but what I would ask my white counterparts is, are you an enabler of what happened or are you going to say we must talk about history?”

Exactly.

In One Twitter Thread, Nikole Hannah-Jones Just Owned Every White Conservative Who Tries To Whitewash MLK

New Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin Unveils ‘Day One’ Executive Order Banning Critical Race Theory

Brief Timeline Of Events Since Congressional Republicans Supported Reauthorizing The Voting Rights Act In 2006

During the Martin Luther King Jr Holiday season, people give lip service to the civil rights icon's life and legacy. This year is no exception, with a heated fight for voting rights that has been brewing since Republicans had a majority in the Senate.  A defining moment and opportunity to come together in the spirit of one of the country's leading moral voices, Congressional Republicans refuse to support any effort to restore the Voting Rights Act or create national standards.  Last fall, Sen. Joe Manchin and Sen. Raphael Warnock and a small group of Democratic Senators reworked the For the People Act into the Freedom to Vote Act to bring some of their Republican colleagues on board. Manchin has been stuck on having voting rights legislation be a bipartisan effort. And yet, even the Republicans who worked with him on the bipartisan infrastructure bill would not budge on putting in place universal standards for all voters. Sixteen Republican Senators currently in office supported the Voting Rights Act when it was last reauthorized in 2006. Sen. Susan Collins was even a co-sponsor.   "One of the most fundamental and significant rights afforded to American citizens is the right to vote. This right must not be hampered or denied to any citizen through discriminatory tactics," said Senator Collins in a statement. "This bill will ensure that the voting rights afforded to all Americans are protected."  While Republicans pretend the current push to pass voting rights legislation is some baseless attempt to "usurp power," it is a continuation of a long-term effort to restrict ballot access. Even before the 2013 Shelby County v. Holder decision gutted some of the protections of the Voting Rights Act, states tried to enact laws limiting access.   But after Shelby County, voting rights legislation has not been able to move forward until now. Republicans who supported subverting democracy in favor of Trump's big lie about the 2020 election and virtually non-existent voter fraud are now trying to claim voting rights legislation as the alleged attack on democracy. Even the opposition to setting aside the filibuster to bring voting rights legislation to the Senate floor for debate and a vote is hypocritical.  In 2017, Republicans used a filibuster rule change to move a Trump SCOTUS nominee forward. And most recently, in a rare move, Sen. Mitch McConnell cooperated with Sen. Chuck Schumer in a procedure to suspend the filibuster for a vote on the debt ceiling.  As much as conservatives love to distort King's quotes and legacy, they may want to heed his words on obstructing progress. During an interview in 1963, the elder King took the issue a particular Senate filibuster threat. Remembering King's legacy, life and work should lead to heading all his words.  "Please share this quote from my father through #MLKDay2022: 'I think the tragedy is that we have a Congress with a Senate that has a minority of misguided senators who will use the filibuster to keep the majority of people from even voting.' @LeaderMcConnell @SenatorSinema," tweeted Dr. Bernice King.   https://twitter.com/BerniceKing/status/1481865839557160960?s=20 The awakening after the 2016 and 2018 elections led to more public attention on the fight to protect voting rights and free and fair elections. And now in this defining moment in history, Senators have a choice to make. They can be on the side of Dr. King and the late Rep. John Lewis, another icon they love to name drop. Alternatively, they can be on the side of Bull Connor and other racists who fought hard to undermine free and fair access to the ballot. Continuing to shut down creating national standards makes it clear what side they are on. Almost 152 years since Black voting rights were established by the 15th Amendment, federal intervention to protect voting rights remains essential. Check out this brief timeline of some of the events that have occurred since Congressional Republicans last supported voting rights.    

