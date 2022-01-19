Prayers: Fashion Icon, Vogue Legend André Leon Talley Has Passed At 73

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The end of 2021 started the trend and 2022 has continued to take our legends such as fashion and culture icon Virgil Abloh, actress Betty White and actor Sidney Poitier. Late last night news started spreading that another legend has transitioned, fashion icon, the incomparable famed writer and former Vogue creative director Andre’ Leon Talley at the age of 73.

Prayers and condolences are most definitely in order for Washington D.C. native, Andre’ Leon Talley a fashion journalist, stylist and first African-American male creative director, and editor-at-large of Vogue magazine, after joining Vogue in 1983, a Black man in an often insular world dominated by White men and women. Andre’ Talley then became a New York Times Best Selling Author writing 3 books including his memoir The Chiffon Trenches, that talks about Andre’ Leon Talley getting his start in New York City in the 1970s and his experiences with racism in the fashion world. In 2007 Talley was ranked 45th in Out magazine’s “50 Most Powerful Gay Men and Women in America”. The in 2016 Andre’ Leon Talley was the subject of a documentary film, The Gospel According to André, directed by Kate Novack. According to a review of the film by Variety : “The documentary is a deeply loving, frequently beautiful testament to the former Vogue editor, who rose from humble beginnings in North Carolina to become arguably the high fashion world’s first major African-American tastemaker, as well as the type of multi-lingual, Russian-lit-citing public intellectual.

News broke of his passing via his personal Instagram:

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of André Leon Talley on January 18, 2022 in New York. Mr. Talley was the larger-than-life, longtime creative director at Vogue during its rise to dominance as the world’s fashion bible. Over the past five decades as an international icon was a close confidant of Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Paloma Picasso, Diane von Furstenberg, Bethann Hardison, Manolo Blahnik and he had a penchant for discovering, nurturing and celebrating young designers.

Andre’ Leon Talley according to a report passed away in a hospital in White Plains, NY. battling an unknown illness.

We will be keeping the family, friends and colleagues of Andre’ Leon Talley uplifted in our prayers.

Take a look at the complete post announcing the passing of fashion icon Andre’ Leon Talley below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CY6Kp–gl6q/

Prayers: Fashion Icon, Vogue Legend André Leon Talley Has Passed At 73 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 100.3: