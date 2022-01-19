The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Dr. Collier Shares An Update On How To Receive At-Home COVID-19 Tests For Free [WATCH]

Dr. Collier makes his weekly stop by the show for another edition of “Health Update,” this time providing helpful information and also taking calls in regards to the new at-home COVID-19 test that are being mailed out to households for free.

For anyone with apprehensions on the effectiveness of at-home test for coronavirus, Doc C is definitely here to assure whether the results are trustworthy. He also gives us a step-by-step breakdown of how to register for the free tests — it only takes two minutes! — which does come with some stipulations that are worth keeping in mind.

Get all the info when it comes to at-home COVID-19 tests in today’s “Health Update With Dr. Collier” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

