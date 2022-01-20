Black Don’t Crack: Gabrielle Union’s Age Stumps Comedians Courtney Bee, L.A.M. & Kim Hylton

Comedians Courtney Bee, L.A.M. better known as the Black Willy Wonka, and Kim Hylton do their best to decipher Union’s age in photos from her different appearances on the red carpet and various award shows.

Arts & Entertainment
| 01.20.22
Dismiss
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

The Fashion Awards 2021 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Gabrielle Union is aging backwards, but you already know this because you’re just as much of a fan of the multi-hyphenate actress as we are. But how old is she exactly? At 49-years old, Gabrielle doesn’t look a day over her character’s high school age in Bring It On.

Union typically jokes about how she remains so youthful. After her 47th birthday, she jokingly told fans, her secret is, “… water, tequila, boundaries & an extra helping of accountability.” We’re sure it’s more than that, but whatever it is, she’s been drinking from the same fountain of youth as former “Black Don’t Crack” celebs.

Comedians Courtney Bee, L.A.M. better known as the Black Willy Wonka, and Kim Hylton do their best to decipher Union’s age in photos from her different appearances on the red carpet and various award shows.

“One thing I like about Gabrielle Union is she is versatile in her style. She is going to try it every time,” praised Courtney Bee. Check out the latest episode of Black Don’t Crack featuring the gorgeous and gracious Gabrielle Union.

RELATED STORIES:

Black Don’t Crack: Pharrell Williams’ Youthful Glow Dissected By Comedians Courtney Bee, L.A.M., and Kym Hylton

Black Don’t Crack: Angela Bassett’s Age Stumps Comedians Courtney Bee, Kym Hylton And LAM

Black Don’t Crack: Essence Atkins’ Age Stumps Comedians Courtney Bee, Kim Hylton & LAM

Black Don’t Crack: Gabrielle Union’s Age Stumps Comedians Courtney Bee, L.A.M. & Kim Hylton  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 5 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 10 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 11 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close