Legendary comedian Louie Andreson has died at the age of 68 after battling blood cancer, according to TMZ.
It’s unknown when Anderson was diagnosed with aggressive cancer, but it was reported that he was in a Vegas hospital, being treated for Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
His 40-year career list major movies and tv shows, like The Coming To America and the sequel. He became one of our favorites in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. His performance as a mom to twin adult sons in the TV series Baskets, where he won himself an Emmy for best supporting actor.
Anderson is “One of 100 Greatest Stand-Up Comedians of All Time” by Comedy Central. In 1994 he created a cartoon and voiced the animated version of himself as a kid in “Life With Louie.” Anderson won two Daytime Emmy Awards for the role
Up until he was hospitalized, Anderson did what he loved most, touring doing stand-up comedy. Condolences to his family and friends.
The Latest:
Comedian Louie Anderson Passes Away At Age 68 was originally published on radionowindy.com