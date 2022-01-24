Fired! ‘Karen’s Husband’ Loses Job, Apologizes Following Arrest For Racist, Violent Tirade At Connecticut Smoothie Shop

James Iannazzo, the “Karen’s husband” who was arrested after he got himself caught on a viral video launching into a violent and racist tirade directed at a group of teenage employees at Robeks smoothie shop in Fairfield, Connecticut, has lost his job as a top-ranking Merrill Lynch broker all because Karens and their Ken-tlemen counterparts haven’t learned yet that cameras are everywhere and the Justice Sleuths on social media love nothing more than to cost a bigot their livelihood.
So now, Iannazzo and his attorney have offered standard non-apologies where a racist white person we all saw demonstrating their clear and undeniable racism claims they actually aren’t racist at all, just emotional. (I mean, I guess if “hangry” is an emotional description of being hungry and angry, then “Klangry” can be an emotional description for when white people…well, you know.)
According to Advisor Hub, a spokesperson from Merrill Lynch confirmed Iannazzo’s firing saying the “company does not tolerate behavior of this kind.”
“We immediately investigated and have taken action,” the statement continued. “This individual is no longer employed at our firm.”
Meanwhile, Iannazzo’s attorney, Frank J. Riccio II, said his client “wholeheartedly regrets” his actions which included him chucking a smoothie at one employee and calling another an “immigrant loser.”
“When faced with a dire situation for his son, Mr. Iannazzo’s parental instinct kicked in and he acted out of anger and fear,” Riccio wrote. “He is not a racist individual and deeply regrets his statements and actions during a moment of extreme emotional stress.”
As we previously reported, Iannazzo—who has been charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias, breach of peace and criminal trespass behind the incident—bought a smoothie for his son that allegedly contained peanuts, which caused an allergic reaction that resulted in his child being hospitalized. According to police, the teen employees said Iannazzo never advised them of a peanut allergy and instead only asked that peanut butter not be used in the smoothie.
Iannazzo said in his own statement, “I will be extending my apologies personally to the Robek’s organization, particularly the staff that was working there that night,” but it appears that apology comes with a side of “OK, but it’s y’all’s fault too” as he insists that he did tell the employees about his son’s peanut allergy.
“I was out of my mind with fear for him when I returned to Robek’s, and I wish I had not done so,” Iannazzo said. “I also wish they had been more careful preparing my son’s beverage.”
Orrrrr, maybe you shouldn’t have ordered a smoothie that was even peanut-related rather than risk the possibility that not all traces of peanut and peanut-adjacent flavoring had been extracted.
Next time try a nut-free fruit smoothie, bro.
Also, be less racist and terrible.
