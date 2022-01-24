News
Paul Wall Reveals Biological Father Was A Serial Molester

The H-Town legend says the truth came to light during a conversation with his mother.

Some families have dark pasts, and it can be uncomfortable for many to confront the issues that may have affected them – or others – growing up. Even if you were unaware of things that took place with family members, facing the truth can lead to more questions, or even shame over acts that were committed by those you call blood.

During a recent sit-down with the FAQ Podcast, Paul Wall revealed a shocking story about his own family history: One that centers around his biological father.

In the interview, Paul Wall recalls his father leaving his family behind at a young age. He went on to add that although he didn’t know exactly what was happening around him, he always felt uneasy, saying his mother made her children “paranoid like we were about to get kidnapped.”

But when he got older, the Houston rap legend says the truth came to light when he finally asked his mother about his father’s whereabouts.

“That’s when I found out horrible things,” Paul Wall said. “My biological father was a child molester. A serial child molester.”

Check out what else Paul said about his father in the clip below.

On Monday (Jan 24), Paul Wall shared the clip on his Facebook page, along with lyrics honoring his mother and the love she showed him as he grew from a boy to a man.

“You raised me from a baby, my number one lady,” he wrote in the video’s caption. “And until the day I’m in my grave, ima stay mommas baby.”

