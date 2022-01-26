Hot Spot: This Housewife Was Fired From The Bravo Franchise! [WATCH]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: This Housewife Was Fired From The Bravo Franchise!

The “Hot Spot” is particularly spicy today, especially with news that Jennie Nguyen, a star from Bravo’s hit reality series The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, is now unemployed after recently getting exposed for racist behavior online.  

Also in today’s roundup is the possibility of Yo Gotti’s upcoming studio album being his last, an update on the legal proceedings between actor Alec Baldwin and script supervisor Mamie Mitchell following the viral shooting tragedy on the set of now-shelved film Rust and details on the upcoming Girls Trip sequel that was officially announced recently by the comedic chick flick’s producer Will Packer.

Let Da Brat break down the “Hot Spot” for you below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

