The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: D.A.R.E. Starts Petition To Cancel ‘Euphoria,’ Says Show Glamorizes Kids On Drugs [WATCH]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

We’re back with another segment of the “Hot Spot,” where Da Brat breaks down what’s been heating up in the worlds of music, movies and more.

Today’s report includes the response from gossip blogger Tasha K following her loss to Cardi B in a defamation lawsuit, in addition to the petition D.A.R.E. has made to cancel the hit HBO series Euphoria.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

It appears D.A.R.E. has an issue with the heavy drug use depicted in the series starring popular 25-year-old actress Zendaya, so much so that the drug resistance organization believes Euphoria is having an adverse affect on teens by making drugs look cool. However, is it damaging promotion of a harmful lifestyle or simply art imitating life?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Listen to the “Hot Spot” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below and let us know your thoughts on the topics discussed:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Hot Spot: D.A.R.E. Starts Petition To Cancel ‘Euphoria,’ Says Show Glamorizes Kids On Drugs [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 5 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 10 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 12 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close