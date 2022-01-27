News
NBA YoungBoy’s Texas Home Raided By SWAT Team, Three Men Arrested

NBA YoungBoy meanwhile is on house arrest in Utah

NBA YoungBoy might be facing some serious legal jeopardy after a home he owns in Texas was raided by authorities that found a few firearms on the property.

TMZ is reporting that spokesperson for the Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office informed them that this past Tuesday (January 25) a SWAT team served a warrant at the home NBA YoungBoy’s mother lives in and found multiple weapons in the house that that included AR-15’s, pistols and a long gun. Three men were arrested as a result of the discovery. It’s not known if NBA’s mother, Sherhonda Gaulden, was present when the warrant was executed but neither she nor YoungBoy was taken into custody after the raid.

“Neither YoungBoy or his mother were arrested … but cops call the 3 men who were busted associates of YoungBoy. We’re told they were arrested on charges ranging from aggravated robbery to aggravated assault.”

Apparently, the arrests were related to attempted murder that occurred this past November in which a man was shot multiple times in the body and head, but surprisingly survived and is now out the hospital.

This can’t be good news for the “Bandit” rapper as he’s already on house arrest in Utah due to a gun charge he caught in 2021. Should any of the men taken into custody decide to point the finger at him, it could spell doom for NBA as he awaits his trial in Salt Lake City.

NBA YoungBoy’s Texas Home Raided By SWAT Team, Three Men Arrested  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

