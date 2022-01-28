LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Chris Brown is being sued for $20 million by a woman named “Jane Doe” who claims she was allegedly raped and drugged on a yacht parked at Diddy’s Star Island home. The woman says she’s a professional choreographer, dancer, model, and musical artist. SEE: It’s Breezy Season: Chris Brown Returns With Latest Single Iffy’ [WATCH] CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! According to TMZ, the woman was invited via FaceTime on December 30, 2020. Once she got there the artist offered her a mixed drink and once he filled her cup a second time she felt “a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness.”

In reports, Jane Doe claims she felt “disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep” … and that’s when she says Chris led her into a bedroom while she was “drugged” and “half-asleep.”

She then details that Chris closed the room door, took her bikini bottoms off, and began to her kiss. She says she asked Chris to stop but he persisted and raped her.

The woman said that not only did Chris ejaculate inside her and announce when he was “done” but also demanded she take a Plan B the next day. Her attorneys stated that she was embarrassed to report the rape earlier.

Chris Brown Sued For Allegedly Raping & Drugging A Woman was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com