‘Identity Politics’: Ben Carson Cries White Tears Over Joe Biden’s Vow To Nominate A Black Woman For Supreme Court

Ben Carson's entire political existence is due to the same "identity politics" he's criticizing.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

GOP Presidential Candidate Ben Carson Campaigns In Colorado Day After Party's Third Debate

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

For the vast majority of America’s existence, white men represented the only demographic with access to literally anything. They were the only people, generally, who could access the economic power necessary to amass generational wealth. They were our doctors, professors, judges, police officers and business owners because they were the only ones who could be doctors, professors, judges, police officers and business owners. They were the only people who had unfettered access to the political arena, so they were the only ones who could be lawmakers. White men, and by extension white people, have been running laps around this race for centuries—until one day around 1964, they turned to Black people and other non-whites and said, “OK, you guys can start running too, but do me a favor and hold all these weights for me.”

Now, in 2022, white men are still pretending meritocracy, not their own original version of identity politics, is why they continue to dominate all the aforementioned professions, positions and class statuses.

And by “white men,” I mean Ben Carson.

MORE: Downplaying Slavery, Ben Carson Compares Critical Race Theory Advocates To ‘Animals’

During a recent interview on WMAL’s The Vince Coglianese Show, Carson played his usual role of “Black man crying white tears.” This time he was blubbering his unseasoned cries because President Joe Biden has pledged to nominate a Black woman for the next Supreme Court Justice now that Justice Stephen Breyer is set to retire.

“You know, this is America,” Carson said. “Many people fought and gave their lives to bring equality. And now we’re reverting back to identity politics. And as we continue to do that, we’re bringing more division into our country.”

See, this right here is why Carson always looks like he’s just waking up from a deep sleep. Apparently, the sunken place surgeon took a nap around 1619, woke up several centuries later and said, “Oh sh**, Black people got somewhat-but-not-exactly-equal rights? Welp, we has’ arrived!”

Carson is also continuing the conservative white tradition of pretending the effort to correct systemic racism is what’s “bringing more division into our country,” while ignoring the obvious fact that we wouldn’t be having these discussions if the division wasn’t already there. But as I’ve said before, conservatives are only concerned with “divisiveness” when white people are uncomfortable.

“You know, when I was a kid, it was a big deal when you saw a Black person on television who wasn’t in a servile role,” Carson continued. “And now you have Black CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, university presidents, generals, admirals. We’ve elected a Black president twice. You’ve got a Black vice president. Come on, to say that we haven’t made any progress is silly.”

Nah, bro, you’re hairline is silly.

I love how Carson and other white people keep acting like they had anything to do with electing President Barack Obama when the strong majority of them voted against him and right-wingers spent his entire presidency calling him a radical Marxist, socialist, communist, fascist Muslim immigrant terrorist lover who needs to show two forms of his birth certificate before he could be recognized as a legitimate president. (And then they still wouldn’t recognize him.)

Also, citing the few relatively recent “Black CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, university presidents, generals, admirals,” in a sea of white CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, university presidents, generals and admirals that have existed throughout the nation’s history as a sign that identity politics is no longer relevant reveals his thinking that white identity politics doesn’t count because whiteness is America’s default.

Carson also said that “we should build on the good things and on the progress that we’ve made rather than always harping on what the negatives are.”

Hmmmm, let’s think of a way we could build on racial progress. Oh sh**, I know—how about the president nominate a Black woman to be our next Supreme Court justice?

Oh, not like that, huh? Cool. Carry on.

Carson also expressed concern about the precedent Biden could set by choosing a justice based on race and gender. (That precedent was set sometime around 1776…for white men, but whatever.)

“If he can do that, then who else can do it in the future using the criteria that they want, and completely ignoring all the progress that’s been made? It makes absolutely no sense, and I hope people will be incensed about it,” Carson said. “We need a Supreme Court where we have the best candidates who understand the Constitution and are not trying to legislate from the bench. To create that kind of situation in the highest court in the land is really abominable and very detrimental to our freedoms.”

Here are a few final questions I have for Carson:

How do you think you became the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under Donald Trump?

Did you have any experience in housing and/or urban development? Any real experience in politics at all? Policymaking? Legislation? Anything?

Do you remember when Trump fake-vowed to be a champion for Black America and his first idea of how to do that was to set a meeting with Steve Harvey? (Which is like addressing the concerns of Italian and Irish Americans by meeting with Ray Romano and Denis Leary.)

Do you remember when Diamond and Silk had their own show on Fox News despite their lack of journalism or broadcasting experience or knowledge on literally anything? Why do you think white conservatives find Candace Owens to be so brilliant despite her not once ever expressing an original thought or point of view? Herschel Walker is qualified to be a U.S. senator, how?

Carson, trust me when I tell you the only purpose you served was as a barely-sentient tool for Trump’s failed attempt at winning over Black America.

Your entire existence in the political world is due to identity politics.

Now, sit with that and hush.

Really? Ben Carson Says We Should Stop Testing Asymptomatic People For COVID-19 In Order To Slow Positive Cases

Ben Carson, Who Once Spent 31K In Government Funds On A HUD Dining Set, Criticizes Biden’s Budget

Photo Shows Ben Carson Standing So MAGA Men Can Sit On Rosa Parks' Birthday

Photo Shows Ben Carson Standing So MAGA Men Can Sit On Rosa Parks' Birthday

Photo Shows Ben Carson Standing So MAGA Men Can Sit On Rosa Parks' Birthday

Photo Shows Ben Carson Standing So MAGA Men Can Sit On Rosa Parks' Birthday

[caption id="attachment_3901419" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Johnny Louis/WENN.com / WENN[/caption] Ben Carson continues to parade around with his MAGA family and the internet is, once again, partly disturbed and partly amused. The Trump-approved Secretary of Housing and Urban Development was in Iowa recently to campaign for Trump in a key state for the 2020 presidential election. According to We Are Iowa, the Iowa caucuses were underway on Monday night and Trump had a lot of support throughout the day. “Iowa has so many pleasant memories,” Carson said. “The people … they’re very special here in Iowa. People seem to be much more in tune with what’s going on in the country.” On helping Trump get reelected, Carson said, "I think it’s very important that the GOP recognize that this is more than just a simple election. We’re talking about ‘Do we want to continue the lifestyle that has characterized American greatness over the centuries, or do we want to switch to another system?'” Carson and other Trump supporters were certainly present during the caucus, considering a picture with Carson has since gone viral. It shows him on a plane full of mostly White Trump supporters wearing a hat that reads, "Keep Iowa Great." If the picture wasn't disturbing enough, Carson appears to be without a seat on the plane and he literally has to lean against someone else sitting down to be included in the photo. It's almost as if he's fighting for a seat at the table that no white person is willing to give up. https://twitter.com/mskristinawong/status/1224747343666278401   The photo started making its way around Twitter the same day as Rosa Parks' birthday and folks couldn't help but recognize the irony. The Civil Rights icon, who died in 2005, would have been 107 years old on Tuesday. She is recognized as sparking the Montgomery Bus Boycott for refusing to give up her seat to a white man on a bus in 1955. Parks' commitment to social justice in that moment and the years that followed would lead many to label her the Mother of the Civil Rights Movement. "I’m just sad that on Rosa Parks’ birthday, neurosurgeon Ben Carson gives up his seat to a bunch of white Trump supporters in Keep Iowa Great MAGA hats," tweeted doctor Eugene Gu. https://twitter.com/eugenegu/status/1224753579312832512   "Ben Carson not having a seat in a photo full of white supremacists seems on brand," tweeted writer Frederick Joseph. https://twitter.com/FredTJoseph/status/1224776741144711168   As history passes, this photo will surely be filed in the sunken place archives. For more funny and outraged commentary on Carson's MAGA allegiance, check out some of the best tweets below.

‘Identity Politics’: Ben Carson Cries White Tears Over Joe Biden’s Vow To Nominate A Black Woman For Supreme Court  was originally published on newsone.com

Photos
Close