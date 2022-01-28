Tisha Campbell Believes She Was Almost Abducted By Sex Traffickers While Filming Movie In Texas

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Human trafficking has proved to be one of the biggest issues happening throughout the world, and it appears to be unfortunately getting worse with the new advancements in technology and surge in people impersonating as car service drivers.

Actress Tisha Campbell recently revealed that she almost became a sex trafficking victim herself while on set shooting a movie in Texas, and she’s even warning those still in the area to be on a careful lookout.

TMZ was told by a close source to Campbell that the incident happened in the town of Brownsville. Based on their recollection of events, the Martin actress was given a number to call for a taxi by someone on the set of the independent film that she’s currently filming in the area. She did so being that no Ubers were available, but things took a sketchy turn when the taxi got there and a man got out the backseat then instructed her to get in.

Read what happened next in this bizarre story below, via TMZ:

“The ‘Martin’ star explains she told the guy ‘no,’ but he and the driver kept demanding she get in their ride. She never did.

Our sources say Tisha’s been working a project with sex and human trafficking expert Toni Rivera on trafficking … so she was hyper vigilant for just such a situation. Tisha says she eventually told both guys to ‘f***off!’ before going back to the front desk.

Apparently, the lady working there had no idea why Tisha was given that number to call a cab — she tried asking who the driver was, but that’s still unclear.”

Although Tisha didn’t call the cops and currently has no plans to, she did say that the alleged traffickers definitely had the wrong one, telling TMZ, “They got me f***ed up. I ain’t Gina bitch!!!”

Although it’s clear she was being comical with that last statement, we’re just glad she chose to follow her first instinct and didn’t get in the car. Brownsville is notably about 10 minutes from the Mexican border, so her worry isn’t completely unfounded.

