Marsai Martin Announces Her Upcoming ‘Mari by Marsai’ Nail Care Line Coming Next Month!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Marsai Martin’s beauty empire is just getting started! Earlier this week, the actress and producer took to Instagram to announce her latest beauty venture, Mari by Marsai, and we can’t wait to get our hands on it!

According to the Black-ish star, Mari by Marsai is the beauty’s upcoming nailcare line featuring cruelty-free press on nails and other nail products. She first teased the upcoming nail care collection with a glam shot of herself along with the brand’s logo as she showed off her own long, luxurious nails with the caption, “2/2/22,” alluding that something special was coming.

And just yesterday, she took to Instagram to officially announce the upcoming nail care line, sharing another photo of herself, her long luxurious nails, and the various press-on nails that’ll be available in the upcoming collection. “Did you guess right?!?,” she captioned this photo. “MARI is my luxurious, high quality, cruelty free press on nails & nail care line!! (Cheers to all black teen entrepreneurs ) Y’all know I’m an artist at heart and expressing myself through nails has always been a huge source of creativity for me.”

She continued, “Also everybody and they momma was doing makeup so I wanted to do something different MARI by Marsai drops FEBRUARY 2ND!! Buy at our website Maribymarsai.com Follow @maribymarsai to get to know more about our products. LETS GOOO.”

Check out the photo below!

But her latest venture into the beauty world isn’t the only thing the actress has been working on lately. She’s also working on a joint-venture with her dad Joshua Martin for Hollister’s latest denim campaign, Respect The Jeans.

The new denim campaign will celebrate the popular brand’s widest-fit and trendy “dad jeans” assortment, encompassing Hollister’s wide-leg jeans for dads that are bold, confident, and trend-forward without trying too hard. The actress and her dad will be flooding #HollisterTok, Hollister’s TikTok, with all of the style wisdom you could possibly need in this lifetime from the Martin Family. The first of many posts went live earlier this week and showed a super cute photo of the famous father-daughter duo rocking their comfy, wide-leg Hollister jeans. Check it out below!

We can’t wait to see what else Marsai has up her sleeves!

Don’t miss…

Marsai Martin Serves Full Face And Confidence In Latest Social Media Pics

Marsai Martin Serves The Best Look At The ‘Cruella’ Premiere

Marsai Martin Announces Her Upcoming ‘Mari by Marsai’ Nail Care Line Coming Next Month! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3: