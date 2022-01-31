LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, The Internal Revenue Service says more people without children now qualify for a larger tax break.

The Earned Income Tax Credit is the federal government’s largest refundable tax credit for low- to moderate-income families. Those who qualify can reduce the amount of taxes they owe and get a bigger refund.

In years past, the credit was for eligible working families, but now the age bracket has expanded to include more lower-income workers with no children, according to the IRS

IRS changes: More Americans eligible for Earned Income Tax Credit in 2022 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

