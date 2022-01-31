Ohio
HomeOhio

How much will it cost to see the Bengals in the Super Bowl?

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
NFL: SEP 30 Jaguars at Bengals

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

 

According to NBC4i,  The Cincinnati Bengals will be playing in the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years. After a dramatic overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs, they will play for the Vince Lombardi trophy at the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 13.

A lot of Bengals fans might be considering making the trip to Los Angeles for a once in a lifetime chance to see Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. But how much will it cost to go?

Ticketmaster currently lists the cheapest Super Bowl ticket at $5,900 for a seat all the way in the 500 section of the 70,000 seat venue.

For the full NBC4 story click here https://www.nbc4i.com/sports/nfl/bengals/how-much-will-it-cost-to-see-the-bengals-in-the-super-bowl/

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

 

 

How much will it cost to see the Bengals in the Super Bowl?  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 5 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 10 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 12 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close