With the Super Bowl just a few weeks away, today’s “Gary’s Tea” puts the focus on two recent headlines related to the biggest annual sporting event of the year.

First up was an unfortunate malfunction for R&B superstar Ashanti after her mic cut out as she performed the National Anthem during last night’s super close Chiefs-Bengals game. Although the crowd backed her up to help assist with finishing together as a stadium, Gary seems to think the “Foolish” singer may have a hard time coming back from the vocal mishap. What are your thoughts?

Listen to the full report below in “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, which also includes a surprising fact about how much Super Bowl Halftime Show performers actually make:

Gary’s Tea: Ashanti’s Mic Cuts Out During Her National Anthem Performance Before Chiefs-Bengals Game was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

