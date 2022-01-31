LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Brandy paid homage to her mentor and idol – the late Whitney Houston — while performing at the Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers game, Sunday night, rocking an all-white Prada sweatsuit similar to the sweatsuit Whitney wore to sing the National Anthem in 1991.

Brandy hit the platform to perform with her brother Ray j by her side, helping her to the stage in her white Louboutin pumps. The Zeus executive producer posted a behind the scenes clip of Brandy walking to the platform, with the caption, “Such an honor to be beside you! I’m so proud of you @brandy – your voice is magical! Thank you for this life experience! These are the moments we won’t ever forget! Love you!! Thank you for bringing me along and allowing me to learn from all the great things you do! ‘ so blessed to have you as my sister! Wow!! The National Anthem at home in LA for the championship game!”

Brandy and Ray J weren’t the only celebrities in attendance. Jay Z was recorded snapping a picture of Blue Ivy and Rihanna, who made headlines today for subtly and stylishly announcing her pregnancy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

You can catch Brandy every week on ABC’s Queens.

RELATED STORIES:

Brandy Serves Looks And Confidence In A Hot Pink Aliette Suit

Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Smith Reveals Dramatic Weight Loss On TikTok

Brandy Pays Homages To Whitney Houston Wearing A White Prada Suit To Sing The National Anthem was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3: