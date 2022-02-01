News
HomeNews

Protect HBCUs: Calls Grow For Bomb Threats Targeting Black Colleges To Be ‘Fully Investigated’

At least 12 new bomb threats were made Tuesday, the second set in as many days and the third since Jan. 4.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
#ALLINFORVOTING Get Out The Vote Billboard Campaign

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Calls have begun to grow for a full investigation into the recent spate of bomb threats targeting historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across the country.

Tuesday marked the third set of such bomb threats against HBCUs — and second in as many days — since Jan. 4, leaving at least 19 different Black colleges facing at least 21 separate bomb threats in the past 35 days.

U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, a high-ranking member of Congress, renewed those calls on Tuesday after at least 12 more bomb threats were made against the same number of HBCUs, including but not limited to the iconic Spelman College and Howard University, the latter of which has been the target of three different bomb threats in recent weeks.

“Each institution should be a safe place for students to grow and learn,” Thompson, who is also chairman of the Jan. 6 Commission, said in a tweet Tuesday morning. “The bomb threats to the HBCUs deserve a full investigation, particularly given the dynamic terrorism threat. Students and staff members should feel safe on campus and not subjected to violence and fear.”

Janai Nelson, Associate Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund, Inc., called for federal intervention and described the “recurring threats” in the context of terrorism.

“Ending the repeated targeting of Black spaces and terrorization of its occupants must be an immediate priority of the Department of Justice and this administration,” Nelson tweeted Tuesday. “These recurring threats to HBCUs are highly disruptive and damaging.”

Dr. David Kwabena Wilson, the president of Morgan State University, also demanded the FBI handle the case and said the threats won’t affect the mission of HBCUs.

“We will not be deterred from ‘Growing the Future and Leading the World,’” Wilson tweeted. “I’m calling on the FBI to vigorously investigate this threat to our National Treasure, and to our other sister HBCUs across the nation.”

Morgan State was the subject of a bomb threat on Tuesday.

It was unclear how many bomb threats are needed in order to prompt a federal investigation.

A call from NewsOne to the FBI for comment was not immediately returned.

The fact that Tuesday’s wave of bomb threats aimed at HBCUs came on the first day of Black History Month is likely not a coincidence, cynics said on social media.

It’s important to note that despite the nearly two dozen bomb threats since the beginning of last month, no explosive devices have been found in any of the instances. However, in many cases, the threats have successfully disrupted classes and campus life as local authorities work in concert with school security forces to address the bomb threats.

SEE ALSO:

Morgan State University Is Latest Black College Targeted By Bomb Threat

Multiple Bomb Threats At HBCUs Prompt Major Questions

HBCU alumni composite pic

Black History In The Making: HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World

21 photos Launch gallery

Black History In The Making: HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World

Continue reading Black History In The Making: HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World

Black History In The Making: HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World

UPDATED: 9:45 a.m. ET, Feb. 4, 2021: The importance of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) has arguably never been greater. And now, in the year 2021, that notion is being lived out in real-time thanks to the overwhelming number of HBCU graduates who have been making Black history through their tireless work that is literally helping to change the world. From the arenas of politics to entertainment to corporate America and well beyond, some of the most successful Black folks are -- and have been for a long time -- the proud products of HBCUs. So, in honor of Black History Month, scroll down to find out who made our list of 20 HBCU graduates who are changing the world.

Protect HBCUs: Calls Grow For Bomb Threats Targeting Black Colleges To Be ‘Fully Investigated’  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 5 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 10 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 12 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close