Adrienne Banfield-Norris is a whole mood in her latest Instagram post!

To kick her week off strong, the 68-year-old personality took to Instagram yesterday to show off her latest ensemble and she looks good! Rocking a black and gold sequined dress, Banfield-Norris strutted her stuff as she stepped outside, walked down a flight of steps, got into her convertible, and drove off. She paired the black and gold midi dress with a black blazer and black slide-in pumps. She added a black and gold belt which she wore over the blazer and dress, a gold clutch purse, and black square frame sunglasses to set the entire look off right.

“I’m OTW! Monday mood ,” she captioned the IG Reel which garnered over 38,000 likes and views. Check it out below.

“Okay Hot Mama!!!!! ,” one of her 501 thousand IG followers left underneath the video while another said, “Gammmmmy!!! You out here steppin’ on necks ,” and indeed she is!

In December, the Red Table Talk host proudly celebrated 31 years of clean living, taking to Instagram to share her sobriety journey with her followers, explaining how she’s been taking it “day by day.”

“So I’m outside and I just wanted to take a few minutes to be peaceful and still,” she explained in her fresh-faced Instagram video. “Today is my anniversary, my clean date. 31 years.” Then, after reading a passage that’s helped her along her journey, she continued, “I spent so many years in that insanity of active addiction, running in and out, and just that revolving door — you know, trying to get my life back together. That surrender was a struggle. But it was the surrender that was the beginning of the change in my life.” Check out the vulnerable video below. Don’t miss… Gammy Is A Whole Mood In Afro Beats Instagram Dance Video Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith And Adrienne Banfield-Norris Talk Generational Self-Care On Mother’s Day

Adrienne Banfield-Norris Steps Out Looking Good In Her Latest Black And Gold Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

