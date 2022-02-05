Contests
Win Tickets to See New Edition from 100.3!

Local: New Edition Winning Weekend_RD Cincinnati WOSL_February 2022

It’s a Cincy R&B Winning Weekend. 100.3 Cincys R&B Station is giving you a chance to win tickets to The Culture Tour Starring New Edition with Jodeci!Saturday March 12th at Heritage Bank Center. To enter for your chance to win, just text the key word “JODECI” to 71007 for your chance to win. Text club and esign terms may apply.

 

 

 

