Win Tickets to See New Edition from 100.3!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s a Cincy R&B Winning Weekend. 100.3 Cincys R&B Station is giving you a chance to win tickets to The Culture Tour Starring New Edition with Jodeci!Saturday March 12th at Heritage Bank Center. To enter for your chance to win, just text the key word “JODECI” to 71007 for your chance to win. Text club and esign terms may apply.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing!

The Latest:

Also On 100.3: