A Tribe Called Quest Party For The Release Of "The Low End Theory"

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

The 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominations are in, and official Hip-Hop is once again in the mix. Among the nominees are A Tribe Called Quest, Rage Against The Machine (we’re claiming them) and Eminem.

On Wednesday (Feb. 2), the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame revealed the 17 acts eligible for induction that also include  Beck, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, Devo, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Dolly Parton, Rage Against the Machine, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, and Dionne Warwick.

Per usual, a bunch of these names elicit the reflexive “They’re not already in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?” reaction. Dolly Parton isn’t down? Dionne Warwick, too? How?!

This is the first year Eminem has been eligible, with rules stating you can only get anointed 25 years after the release of your first album. Of the 17 nominees, only five will be inducted after all the votes are compiled. NORE knows what’s up—it’s a Queens thing.

Last year, Jay-Z was inducted to much fanfare as well as LL Cool J and Tina Turner.

A Tribe Called Quest Nominated To 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

