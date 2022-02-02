Accused Abuser Marilyn Manson Reportedly Working Closely With Kanye West On ‘Donda 2’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The creative partnership between Ye aka Kanye West and Marilyn Manson will have another vehicle to flourish, as word has it that the pair are extensively working together on West’s upcoming project.

The producer Digital Nas, who worked on West’s Donda album last year, confirmed in an interview that the rocker was a constant presence in the studio as sessions have begun on Donda 2. “I see Marilyn a lot in the studio,” the Atlanta producer told Rolling Stone. “Like, every day I go to the studio, Marilyn is there working on Donda 2.”

Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, was credited as a songwriter on the “Jail Pt.2” track from Donda. In addition, he also notably appeared at the concert listening event held in Chicago at Soldier Field for Donda and has been recently seen hanging out with Ye and his new paramour Julia Fox. Manson also took part in the Sunday Service concert session in October 2021 which included Justin Bieber, highlighted by all three performers joining in prayer. Digital Nas spoke to the “crazy dynamic” that sums up the pair’s process when working together, emphasizing that Ye “wants Marilyn to play what he makes.”

Ye’s work with Manson has raised some eyebrows, given Manson’s infamous profile of late. The rocker was dropped from his Loma Vista Recordings label last year after allegations of sexual and psychological abuse were levied against him by his former girlfriend, actress Evan Rachel Wood. Wood accused Manson of having “brainwashed” her during their relationship in a detailed Instagram post that she made last March.

Another woman, Ashley Morgan Smithline, also accused Manson of sexual and psychological abuse as she criticized his presence at the Sunday Service session. “I’m just assuming it is from a standpoint of like, ‘We’re all sinners. We all make mistakes. We shouldn’t point the finger at someone for the mistakes they’ve made or something like that,’” Digital Nas said in the interview when questioned about Ye’s working with Manson amid all of these allegations about his behavior.

